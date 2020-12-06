WALLACE, Paul, On December 2, 2020, Paul M. Wallace, loving husband and father of three children, returned to his heavenly home at the age of 88.



Paul was born on June 28, 1932, in Powell Station, Tenn., to Rev. Virgil and Velma Lou (Huskey) Wallace. He received a degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and worked for the railroad for 30 years, eventually becoming the Terminal Trainmaster in Richmond, Va., before retiring. On July 1, 1955, while still in college, he married Diane Fisher after meeting her on a blind date. They raised two daughters, Donna and Joanne and a son, Mike.



Paul and his cousin, Gene Huskey left high school early so they could enlist in the Air Force and serve their country during the Korean War. Paul served from 1949 to 1952, spending most of his time stationed in Germany as a radio operator. After rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant and completing his time in the military, Paul returned to Knoxville to finish high school before attending college.



Paul was an avid golfer, collecting three holes-in-one over the years, eventually getting a mention in the local newspaper. He also enjoyed fishing, watching Tennessee Volunteers football games, playing cards, listening to country music and spending time with his family. After his retirement, Paul and Diane spent their winters in Florida with their many friends and fellow snowbirds. He was known for his quick wit, easy laugh and his compassionate spirit.



Paul is survived by his wife, Diane; his three children, Donna Geer, Mike Wallace and Joanne Goodman; his sister, Darlene Williams (Steve); daughter-in-law, Aditi Jariwala; son-in-law, Joseph Goodman; five grandchildren, Joshua Goodman, Janey Wellons, Brendan Geer, Julia Goode and Heather Geer; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held December 20, at Bon Air Baptist Church by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.