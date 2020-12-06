NOEL, Cleveland, Jr., age 93, husband of 68 years to the late Ann McKillop Noel, went peacefully to his heavenly home on November 30, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of family in his North Carolina home.



Mr. Noel was the son of the late Cleveland Noel Sr. and Mary Bessie Phillips Noel of Richmond, Virginia. He was an accomplished businessman, devoted husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his four children: sons, Roger Noel (wife, Mary Ann), Stephen Noel (wife, Jennifer); daughters, Denise Born (husband, Mark) and Carol McIntire (husband, Barney). He is also survived by his brother, Frank Andrews (wife, Kathryn) of Culpeper, Virginia. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A small family graveside gathering will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park on Sunday, December 6, and a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in the coming year.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.