LEBLANC, Mary Francis Mayhew, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on November 30, 2020, just shy of her 74th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Stergulc Smith, William "Lonnie" Smith and Frank Mayhew. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Daniel G. LeBlanc; three children, Julie LeBlanc Fiegoli (Nicholas Fiegoli), Danny LeBlanc (Kym LeBlanc), Joell LeBlanc (Jocelyn Atkins); six grandchildren, Hannah, Meredith and Avery LeBlanc and William, Michael and Andrew Fiegoli; and her sister, Patricia Carr. Mary was born on December 28, 1946, in Keyser, W.Va. She was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School and Smithdeal Massey Business School in Richmond, Va. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary had a generous spirit and always put others before herself. She cared for animals, especially dogs and horses. She was a wonderful cook and baker and her grandchildren looked forward to her famous pies. Mary was a member of the Ft. Lee Track Club and completed several marathons. She was a member of the Newcomers Club and enjoyed organized games with friends. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite place to visit was the big open skies of the west. Mary gracefully battled breast cancer and Parkinson's disease. A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richmond, Va., where she was a devoted parishioner, her remains will be placed in the Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Parkinson's Foundation and Massey Cancer Center. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.