BRACEY, Mr. Carstairs Hendrick "Penny", age 81, of South Hill, died November 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Park View High School and attended NC State University. He was the former owner/operator of Bracey Jewelry, a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post #79. Penny is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Bagley "Millie" Bracey; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Bracey of Richmond; son, Thomas Carstairs Bracey, also of Richmond; twin brother, Robert Burwell "Bob" Bracey and wife, Jackie, of Summerfield, N.C.; granddaughter, Parker Rose Bracey; and sister-in-law, Sue Cleaton Bracey of Lafayette, Ind. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Altamont Hart Bracey Jr. and Louisa Henrietta Williamson Bracey; brother, Dr. Altamont H. Bracey III; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer B. Bracey. In light of Covid-19, a private funeral service for family members only will be conducted Friday, December 11, 2020, at All Saints Episcopal Church, with interment at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. Friends and family may stop by Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to sign Penny's register and obtain a memorial folder. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by contacting nationalmssociety.org
. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.