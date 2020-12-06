NORFLEET, Lynn Davis, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Cedarfield in Henrico County, where she was a resident. Lynn was born on July 18, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Elsie Lee and Robert Spangler and Thomas Norfleet. She spent most of her childhood in Hampton until attending St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock and then moving to Williamsburg and graduating from James Blair High School in 1962. She was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and taught elementary school in the Richmond area. Lynn loved children, animals and performing with theater groups. She is survived by her cousins, Donald Davis of Palm Harbor, Florida, Cynthia Nash of Richmond and Roberta Wrenn of Franklin. She is also survived by her very special friends, Rebecca and Sam Bryant of Dinwiddie. The family would like to thank the staff in the Healthcare Center at Cedarfield, the Heartland Hospice staff and the wonderful aides who cared for her during her illness. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, at 1 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.