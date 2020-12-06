MATTHEW, Oretha J., 88, of Montpelier, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. She was married to the late Thomas James Matthew Sr. for 56 years. She has also rejoined her parents, Oma and Lloyd Estep; siblings, Quinton, Kirby, Juddy, Leland, Sonny Joe and Blanche; and her son-in-law, Steve Adams Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Genevieve "Sis" Adams; two sons, Thomas "Tommy" J. Matthew Jr. (Belinda) and Leonard L. "Len" Matthew Sr. (Debbie); grandchildren, Steven (Amanda), Sarah, Samantha, Len Jr. and Nicole (Michael); great-grandchildren, Judd, Brody and Anson; and sisters, Carnegie and Genevieve. Mrs. Matthew was a devout Catholic and was also devoted to her family. She was kind, giving, loving, sassy and feisty. She was known and will be remembered as sugar and spice and everyone loved her smile. The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Our Lady of Hope for their loving and exceptional care of Mrs. Matthew. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Church of our Saviour in Montpelier, Va. or The Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.