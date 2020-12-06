MEADOR, Helen B., 91, a native of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Meador; parents, Odell and Caleb Branch; and brother, Charles "Buddy" Branch. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Fischer; son, Herman "Chip" Booth (Lila); daughter, Kathleen Gregory (Charles); stepdaughter, Linda Meador; stepson, Randy Meador (Patti); grandchildren, Michell Catron (Ken), Christopher Gregory (Sara), Rebecca Gillen (David), Austin, Jenna and Elizabeth Meador; and multiple great-grandchildren. She was also beloved by multiple nieces and nephews. Helen was a retired employee of GMAC Richmond, where she always had a smile and a helping hand for all who knew her. There was not a week that went by that she missed a trip to the beauty parlor or a bingo game she did not try to win. She had a passion for the Rappahannock River, where she once owned a home. Her greatest love was to be around family and friends. A special thank you to Sameca Ingram, VCU Health Systems Geriatric Care Teams and Hospice of Virginia, for their care of Helen in her most needed times. A private service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.