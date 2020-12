RITCHIE, Ada M., 91, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Allan and Eddie Ritchie; grandsons, Michael and Christopher Ritchie; and sister, Ivy Andersen. Ada's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23831.