HORNBARGER, Lois Jean Barber, 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on November 29, 2020, at her home in the company of her family. Lois was born in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Kyle and Sylvia Barber. Her parents were kind, generous and loving, and had a strong Christian faith. Lois was the youngest of four children and often remarked that she and her three siblings were always loved, happy, surrounded by family and always had a good meal on the table. Lois later provided this same foundation of unconditional love and good food to her children and grandchildren. Lois left Welch in 1960 to attend nursing school at Radford College. While working as a student nurse, she met Buddy "Harold" Hornbarger. They were married in 1962, lived in Radford for a few years, near her in-laws, the late Pauline and Cecil Dalton; and eventually settled in Glen Lea in Henrico County, Virginia, where they raised their three children and made many lifelong friends. Survivors include her three children, Scott Hornbarger (Wendy) of Henrico, Virginia, Tammy Driscoll (Michael) of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Kate Phipps (Robbie) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; five grandchildren, Amber Marrero (Nelson), Callie McDonal, Austin Phipps, Alyssa Phipps and Delaney Driscoll; her brother, Lloyd Travis Barbour (Betty) of Elmore, Alabama; special loved ones, April Reynolds, Mathew Driscoll, Rose Marie Rose, Rebecca Sarubbi; several nieces and nephews and a host of close friends. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of over 34 years, Harold "Buddy" Hornbarger in 1996; her parents; and her two sisters, Janice Gross and Wanda Cantrell. Lois worked for over 38 years as a devoted and compassionate nurse, first at Richmond Memorial Hospital (RMH) and later at the Veteran's (VA) Hospital, where she considered it an honor to care for the men and women who had served our nation. Lois made many dear friends at both RMH and the VA Hospital. Lois' greatest joy was spending time with family. She was a most loving and fun grandmother to her five grandchildren. Because of "Memaw," these five spent lots of time together and have a bond stronger than steel. Lois enjoyed spending many days with them, amazed by their wit, humor and compassion, and their love for each other. They were all so special to her. She would speak of them with such deep understanding and respect for their individuality and unique strengths. They all loved her so dearly too. Lois was an amazing Mom. Her children say she was their rock, solid and always there for them providing unconditional love and support, sometimes with a healthy mix of tough love when it was needed. During troubled times, she would gently remind us that, "this too shall pass." Lois was genuine; someone you could be yourself around and someone you loved to be around. She had the most beautiful smile and a spontaneous sense of humor that often left us roaring with laughter at family gatherings. She leaves a legacy of love of family and many treasured friends. She often said, "good friends are the spice of life." We will miss her love and support, humor, kindness and her warm and loving smile. She will remain forever in our hearts and we will cherish the loving memories of her as we learn to continue on our life journey without her. The family deeply appreciates the supportive care Lois received through Bon Secours Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 11, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294, officiated by Chaplain Jeffrey Walton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Sunset Cemetery, 501 S. Franklin St., Christiansburg, Va. 24073, officiated by Pastor Craig Barber. To support Lois' work and love for others, in lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for contributions to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to a charity that helps veterans and their families
The service will be live streamed via the online guestbook
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.