BELTON, Majorie Tapp, died peacefully December 1, 2020, on the evening of an effervescent waning gibbous moon. The beloved daughter of the late Yvonne Pearl Dixon Tapp is survived by her attentive and loving husband of 56 years, Peter Aloysious Belton III; her son, Peter Aloysious Belton IV; her sister, Carol Tapp Stewart; sister-in-law, Margaret Belton Strauss; brothers-in-law, Robert J. Belton, John Patrick Belton; and a large and loving circle of extended family and friends. Majorie, noted raconteur, scalawag, dissembler, inveigler and ardent supporter of the unknown, enjoyed her life fully, always questioning and questing like Gawain. An avid traveler of the winding road, she spent her days with her antiquities and curios business looking for the rare and unusual even in the mundane. Additionally, she cared for gentle Afghans, stray hounds, mischievous beagles and errant cats. She and Pete spent as much time as possible exploring the great American west and were also known to roam the Chesapeake Bay chasing Rockfish. Majorie was also an enthusiastic cruciverbalist, a voracious reader of literature as well as a passionate birder with an enviable life list. Her passing fills a gap in the pantheon though she will be sorely missed. Majorie's family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. where a Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Visitors please observe CDC social distancing guidelines and mandatory mask requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either Yellowstone Forever at Yellowstone.org
or to the Yosemite Conservancy at Yosemite.org
or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.