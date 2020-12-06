Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Winn
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
WINN, Peggy Cullers, born April 7, 1937, in Skinquarter, Va., died November 30, 2020, at Beth Shalom Nursing Home, Richmond, Va., after a brief illness. Daughter of Rev. William E. and Jessie Matthews Cullers, her young life was spent in Charlestown, W.Va., where she graduated from high school. Moving to Richmond, Va., Peggy received her teaching degree from R.P.I. (V.C.U.). After teaching at Quantico and Harrowgate Elementary, she married the love of her life, "Bo." They created a wonderful life with their thriving business and their two children. Peggy and family spent many wonderful years at their beach house in Sandbridge, Va. Retiring in Urbanna, Va., for many years, they moved back to Chesterfield to be closer to their family. Peggy loved family, friends, reading and being anywhere near the water. She follows her parents; beloved sister, Sara Spinks; brother-in-law, James E. Spinks; brother-in-law, Paul E. Campbell in death. She leaves her beloved husband of 60 years, Russell "Bo" Winn; her son, Mike Winn (June); daughter, Amy Obenchain (John); two grandsons, Michael Winn and Reese De Vries; her sister, Linda Chance (Charles); sister-in-law, Beverly "Patsy" Campbell; cousin, Betty Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy loved a poem that started with: You can shed tears she is gone or you can smile because she had lived (anonymous). Please take a moment and smile for a loved one. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in April 2021. Please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research in lieu of flowers.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.