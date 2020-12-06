WINN, Peggy Cullers, born April 7, 1937, in Skinquarter, Va., died November 30, 2020, at Beth Shalom Nursing Home, Richmond, Va., after a brief illness. Daughter of Rev. William E. and Jessie Matthews Cullers, her young life was spent in Charlestown, W.Va., where she graduated from high school. Moving to Richmond, Va., Peggy received her teaching degree from R.P.I. (V.C.U.). After teaching at Quantico and Harrowgate Elementary, she married the love of her life, "Bo." They created a wonderful life with their thriving business and their two children. Peggy and family spent many wonderful years at their beach house in Sandbridge, Va. Retiring in Urbanna, Va., for many years, they moved back to Chesterfield to be closer to their family. Peggy loved family, friends, reading and being anywhere near the water. She follows her parents; beloved sister, Sara Spinks; brother-in-law, James E. Spinks; brother-in-law, Paul E. Campbell in death. She leaves her beloved husband of 60 years, Russell "Bo" Winn; her son, Mike Winn (June); daughter, Amy Obenchain (John); two grandsons, Michael Winn and Reese De Vries; her sister, Linda Chance (Charles); sister-in-law, Beverly "Patsy" Campbell; cousin, Betty Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy loved a poem that started with: You can shed tears she is gone or you can smile because she had lived (anonymous). Please take a moment and smile for a loved one. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in April 2021. Please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research in lieu of flowers.