Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn T. Phillips
PHILLIPS, Mrs. Carolyn T., age 70, went peacefully to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Lowndes and Geraldine Taylor. She is survived by her loving family, husband, Guy Phillips; four children, Jeremy (and April) Phillips, Jason (and Amanda) Phillips, Joe (and Tammi) Phillips and Misty Phillips; along with six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brother, Kenny Taylor; and sister, Mary Stanley. Carolyn was a loving, caring, wife and mother. She was a longtime employee of Goochland County Public Schools as well as a devoted Christian, and spent many years as a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to restrictions.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy going out to Guy and the family. I enjoyed talking to her whenever we were at Rodessa's on special occasions. She was a fighter and she is no longer suffering . Prayers to u all.
Diane Taylor Sheets
December 6, 2020