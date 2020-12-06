JONES, Taylor Danielle, 21, of Henrico, passed away on November 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving mother, Lisa Compton (Mike); and father, Carl B. Jones (Justine); Mimi and Pop, Linda and Bob Perrin; grandfather, Burt Boatwright; siblings, Bradley and Kayla; niece, Jocelyn; and her many friends at Freeman High School. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rozena Jones; great-grandparents, Corinne and Willis Spencer; great-grandmother, Annie Mae Jones; sister, Lauren; uncle, Bubba Moran; and cousin, Tanai. Taylor was a beautiful soul and a truly happy child. A celebration of her life will take place 1:30 p.m. December 8, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond. The family wishes to thank Taylor's incredible caregivers, Jocalynn and Diane, and the staff at St. Mary's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Team Sanfilippo at teamsanfilippo.org
. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.