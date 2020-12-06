WILLIAMSON, Helen Joan Vaughan, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, one day shy of 87 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Williamson; a son, Kenneth Allan Williamson; and three brothers, Ammon, Raymond Jr. and Edgar Vaughan. Helen was formerly of Glen Allen, Va., and was the daughter of Raymond Henry and Alma Irene Cliborne Vaughan and grew up in Darvills, just outside of Blackstone. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Lynn Williamson of Sandston, Va.; a grandson, Jason Lee Williamson; a granddaughter, Dakota Dayle Brightstar Nolden, both of Chesterfield; and a brother, Ronald Vaughan (Carolyn) of Charlottesville. Chapel funeral services will be held privately at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.