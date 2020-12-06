MASKERY, Margaret Anne Tierney, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, gained her angel wings on December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Harold J. Maskery Jr.; her parents, Joseph J. Tierney and Margaret McShane Tierney; her siblings, Helen, Gerald, Rita, Hugh and Agnes; son-in-law, George F. St. Louis. She is survived by her six children, Mary St. Louis, Harold Maskery III (Cindy), Joseph Maskery Sr., Suzanne Smith (Mark), Therese Jones (Gary) and James Maskery; 16 grandchildren who were her angels, Tierney Martin (Keith), Brooke Maskery, Darcie St. Louis, Harold Maskery IV (Andressa), Maggie Chaput (John), Jamie Jones, Madeleine Sis (Nate), Chelsea Jones, Danielle Smith (Woody), Noah Smith, Joseph Maskery Jr. (Jess), Russell Jones (Sarah), Eliza Maskery, Halle Maskery, Leena Maskery and Ethan Maskery; and nine great-grandchildren, her cherubs. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1927, she grew up in Tacony and attended St. Hubert's Catholic High School. She met her future husband, Hal, and noted in her diary "Met a guy named Hal Maskery tonight-no impression." He carried the laminated entry from her diary in his wallet until his death in 2000. Once married, they moved often for his job as a purchasing agent for DuPont. Her interests included singing, dancing, word games, reading and writing. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline Barbershop Chorus and traveled with them for national and international competitions. Her favorite vacations were family reunions at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Funeral services will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. on Friday, December 11, 2020. Face covering and social distancing are required. Viewing at 12 p.m., funeral service at 1 p.m. which may be viewed via livestream by visiting her obituary page at www.blileys.com
. Private committal service at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia Court House, Va. will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.