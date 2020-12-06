SPENCER, John E. "Jack", 76, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Dorotha Spencer. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Carol; his son, John Spencer Jr. (Jenn); and son, Mark Deal; daughter, Kerri Fiorell (John); "adopted" son, Eric Morgan (Carrie); beloved dogs, Maggie and Allie; nine grandchildren and many dear friends and relatives. Jack loved his family and appreciated every moment he spent with them. He was a retired engineer. He loved the Washington Redskins, golfing, fishing, traveling and playing pool. Gatherings at the river with his family were some of his favorite times. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA or to the Chesterfield Food Bank by visiting www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.