Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Elizabeth Layman
LAYMAN, Jean Elizabeth, 74, of Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Bisbee; and her father, Conrad Bredrup. She is survived by her daughter, Jane A. England (Jeff Cody); her grandson, Frankie England II (Megan); her brother, Michael Bisbee; two great-grandchildren, Madelyne and Benjamin; her goddaughter, Malinda Scriver (Jacob); and several nieces and nephews. Jean worked for 30 years as a Telecommunications Operator for VCU Medical campus, formerly the Medical College of Virginia. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and had a strong faith in the Lord. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.