EDWARDS, Mr. William "Willie" Henry, Sr., 96, of Colonial Beach, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Willie was born in Nomini Grove, Va. in 1924 and was the youngest of three children of Dollie Etta Hall-Edwards and Simon Dorsey "Doc" Edwards. He was a U.S. Marine with the rank of Captain and served in the Second Marine Division in the Pacific during WWII. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and married his college sweetheart, Jean Marie Lester. Willie founded Northern Neck Transfer, Inc., a transportation company in King George, Va.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean Marie Edwards; children, W. Lester Edwards (wife, Katherine), Susan Edwards Spivey (husband, Buddy), William H. Edwards Jr. (wife, Anita); and grandchildren, Daniel Edwards, Luke Edwards, William Edwards III, Natasha Edwards; and family friend, Vanessa Brown.
Due to COVID-19 and travel restriction, a memorial ceremony to celebrate his life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Willie's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul's Rd., King George, Va. 22485 or visit https://www.stpaulskgva.org/
Go to Storke Funeral Home OBITUARIES King George, Va. https://storkefuneralhome.com/storke-funeral-home-obituaries/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.