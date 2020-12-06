TILDON, Laura W., 107, of Tappahannock, departed this life on December 3, 2020. She is survived by a great-niece, Lisa E. Ware (Joseph); a great-nephew, John Eaton Jr. (Rhonda); two great-great-nephews, Joseph Ware Jr. (Melissa) and John Eaton III; and a great-great-niece, Sherlonda Scott (Woody).
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church cemetery, 570 Marsh St., Tappahannock. Rev. Cornelius R. Holmes, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.