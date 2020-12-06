HILL, Lucky Darnell, 67, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away December 3, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sheila Morehead Hill; two wonderful children, Shannon Hill (Melissa) and Gemelle Eagan (David); two wonderful grandchildren, Camden, 15 and Willow, 7; loving mother, Nellie Frances Hill; sister, Patricia Sandidge; nieces, Brittany Lovett (Chris) and Amber Barbieri (Luke); great-nephew, Davis. Lucky Hill worked for Beaumont Learning Center for 30 years as a lieutenant. He also worked at Natural Bridge Learning Center. He worked for Powhatan County in the community service first time offender program. He loved working with teenagers and he devoted his life to them, hoping to make an impact on their lives and helping them to lead a better life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.