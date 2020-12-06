WATERS, John "Johnny", 85, passed away November 24, 2020, at his home in Emerald Isle, N.C.



Born in Norfolk, Va., on March 3, 1935, he grew up in Norfolk and then Richmond, Va., where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School. After graduating from Hampden-Sydney College (Virginia) in 1958, he taught high school history in Richmond, where he met his wife, Sally. Married in 1964, they moved to Hampden-Sydney soon thereafter, where he worked in several capacities, first as Registrar and then Director of Admissions, until retiring as the Director of Alumni Affairs in 1998, a role in which he will be long remembered for his work ethic, friendliness and love of the college. He also served as a volunteer on the board of Southside Community Hospital and the United Way of Prince Edward County. He stayed busy during his 22 years of retirement in Emerald Isle. He transitioned from being an avid runner and tennis player to developing a fondness for golf. Along with Sally, he was a dedicated volunteer for many years in the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Program. They were also actively involved in NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Johnny and Sally taught NAMI's signature Family To Family class for many years for those whose relatives suffered from mental illness, as well as leading a support group in Jacksonville. Johnny loved to travel and loved to visit new places, but mainly he loved meeting new people. Making and sustaining friendships was Johnny's true vocation. Memorial donations may be made in Johnny's honor to NAMI, 309 W Millbrook Rd., Ste. 121, Raleigh, N.C. 27609-4394. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, N.C.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.