SCHELL, Mrs. Mildred Ruth, Remembering Mildred Ruth (nee Lapham) Schell, 89, 1/19/1931-11/11/2020.



She is survived by Carol Harris, Nancy Keohane (John) of Richmond, Va., David Schell (Joy Bradshaw) of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jodi and Corey Harris, Emily and Troy Keohane of Richmond, Va. and Kristy Keohane-Woodford (Hunter) of Huddleston, Va.; also two sisters-in-law, Francis Lapham and Mildred DeCelle Schell; and nine nieces and nephews.



Mildred was predeceased by her parents, Harold G. and Emma M. Winne Lapham Sr.; and brother, Harold G. Lapham Jr.; and husband, Howard C. Schell Jr. of Altamont, N.Y. (1925-1998).



She graduated from Albany High School ('48) and resided in Altamont where she worked for the Town of Altamont. She later worked at Key Bank N.A. and then The Royal Globe Insurance Company. Both Emma and Mildred were Past Matrons of the Helderberg Chapter #331 of the Order of the Eastern Star.



She also lived in Wilmington, Guilderland and Voorheesville, N.Y., before retiring to Richmond, Va., where she was a beloved member of Mt. Pisgah UMC, volunteering in the office and studying Bible with multiple groups. Millie was an avid crafter and many benefitted from her donations of prayer shawls, chemo caps and quilts.



While her final days arrived too quickly, the comfort care she received from Bon Secours Hospice team and the St. Francis Hospital Hospice Nurses was warm and loving. Many thanks to the in-home team of Laura, Katie, Tamera, the in-hospital nurses and coordinators, Lyndsey, Arlene, Stephanie, Josie, Ruth and the nightshift staff. Also Drs. Flickinger and Jennings and Drs. C. Lyons and Gail Taylor and their staff for providing excellent care in her final years.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, plans to celebrate her life will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.