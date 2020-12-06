FIELDS, Katherine "Kitty" Guerrant, departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., on January 2, 1932, to John Gibson and Frances Paxton Guerrant. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, the love of her life, Ambassador Louis Glenn Fields Jr. Kitty graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond and Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Va. She was a debutante and presented at the Bal du Bois. Kitty was a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond, where she and Lou were married in 1953.



Kitty enjoyed volunteering through many organizations in Richmond. She was a member of The Woman's Club and the Junior League of Richmond. She and Lou enjoyed traveling during his career at the State Department. They spent several years in beautiful Geneva, Switzerland, where they loved to host friends and family.



Kitty is survived by her daughter, Frances Fields Nugent of Wilmington, N.C.; and her grandson, Stephen Guerrant Nugent of Park City, Utah.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury for their kindness and caring. In addition, the staff at the Westminster Canterbury Hospice team provided such great care for both her and her daughter.



Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kitty's instructions for her final farewell will be placed on hold until it is safe to gather again. Hopefully, we can have a celebration of her life in the spring. There was a private graveside service on Friday, in Hollywood Cemetery.



If you would like, she would want contributions to be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North 5th Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.