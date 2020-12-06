COLE, James Edwin, 74, of Chester, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born August 29, 1946, he was the son of the late James Harper and Elizabeth Clements Cole. Jim loved spending time outdoors - especially fishing, water skiing and boating on the James River and vacationing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his two children. He was a connoisseur of fine food and drink and was also quite the chef himself. He had a great passion for traveling and spent time exploring sights all over North America and Europe, where he even skied the Alps on a few occasions. While he did like to have a good time out on the town, Jim also appreciated the simple things like walking at daybreak and with meet up groups. He grew bountiful gardens in his yards and picked green beans and fried salted herring with his beloved mother until she passed in 2009. He worked for 25 years as a real estate broker with Cole Real Estate. A loving father, faithful son, brother and adoring grandfather, James is survived by his two children, Hylton Ross Cole of Gwenn's Island, Va., Heather Denise Cole King and husband, Timothy Brown; grandson, Jonas Brown; brother, LaVerne Clements Cole; other extended family members and many cherished friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.