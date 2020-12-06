Menu
Bobbie Joyner
JOYNER, Bobbie, 58, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Gooch; and is survived by her husband of 36 years, Warren; three children, Timothy (Katie), Aubrey and Rebekah Joyner; three grandchildren, Nora, Owen and Sam Joyner; father, Walter Gooch; three sisters, Marie Pace, Jamie Coleman (Timothy) and Sarah Tyner (Graham); aunt, Jackie Crew; several nieces and nephews as well as her "adopted kids." A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
I worked with Bobbie for over 20 years at Children's Hospital. I grew old and she grew up. I started a big cross stitch picture and worked on it 7 years and it still was not finished. I took it to work and showed Bobbie and she finished it that night and brought it back to me the next day. It still hangs in my living room. We had some good times.
Ginny Ogle
December 6, 2020