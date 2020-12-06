I worked with Bobbie for over 20 years at Children's Hospital. I grew old and she grew up. I started a big cross stitch picture and worked on it 7 years and it still was not finished. I took it to work and showed Bobbie and she finished it that night and brought it back to me the next day. It still hangs in my living room. We had some good times.

Ginny Ogle December 6, 2020