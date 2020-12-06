WHITESIDE, Ralph Edward, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edith Whiteside; and his brother, Melvin R. Whiteside. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Lee Whiteside; his son, Andy Whiteside; and a sister, Joyce Meadows; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Ralph worked for Reynolds Metals in the Extrusion plant and retired after more than 38 years of service. He loved water skiing, boating and saltwater fishing. He also had a special love for 1957 Chevrolets. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ralph to the Richmond Animal League. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.