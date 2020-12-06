Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Hilda Hendrick
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
HENDRICK, Ruth Hilda Slaughter, 97, of Kenbridge, Va., widow of Joseph Lawson Hendrick, passed peacefully at her home on November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. The last surviving of six children, she was born April 6, 1923, to Herbert Mavins Slaughter and Clyde Oakley Slaughter. She is survived by her children, Ruth Renee Hendrick, Joel Mavins Hendrick and Shaun Lawson Hendrick; four grandchildren. Ruth was a lifelong talented artist who began her work at Wendell Powell Studio in Richmond. Her artwork remains a treasure to her family and friends. Her passing is of the deepest loss for our family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment was held in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to Amedisys-Hospice of Midlothian, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clarke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.