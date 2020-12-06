LANE, Margaret L., 71, of Quinton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Willie L. Lane. Margaret retired from Nabisco after 30-plus years of service. She was a dedicated employee who viewed her co-workers as family. Margaret was involved with the planning of all retiree and birthday parties at Nabisco. No party was complete without her happy face balloons. She took a lot of pride in her role as a machine operator, taking her time to press and starch her uniform daily. Margaret was also extremely patriotic. She loved her country and the military. Margaret was a volunteer at the VA hospital for over 10 years and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She would help anyone she could in any way possible. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Teresa L. Boyette and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Ty Patrick Boyette and Lane Gregory Boyette; her loving companion of nine years, Otho Custalow; as well as the extended Lane and Custalow families. Otho and Margaret worked together at Nabisco and shared many new adventures during their lives together. To know Margaret was to know that she was a dedicated mother and that "Tinker," Ty Patrick and "Laneo" were her world. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date, hopefully, this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.