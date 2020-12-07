Menu
Conway Irving Trimiew III
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
TRIMIEW, Conway Irving, III, 76, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Gordonette Trimiew; children, Blair and Donald Trimiew; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Dec
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
