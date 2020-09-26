LOWRY, Thomas Lee, 55, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lee Lowry; and his birth mother, Donna Traylor Lowry. Thomas enjoyed riding motorcycles and collecting toy trains. Thomas is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Lowry; and his motorcycle buddies. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38125.