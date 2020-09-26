Menu
Thomas Lee Lowry
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
LOWRY, Thomas Lee, 55, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lee Lowry; and his birth mother, Donna Traylor Lowry. Thomas enjoyed riding motorcycles and collecting toy trains. Thomas is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Lowry; and his motorcycle buddies. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38125.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Virginia
