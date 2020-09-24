JEFFRIES, Thomas Anthony "Tommy T", 60, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jeffries Robinson Winston. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Thomas Smith (Gwendolyn); five sisters, Angela Jeffries, Chante Burton-Battle (Earl), Latonya Washington, Shaneen Mosley (Alvin) and Wanda Cheeks; three brothers, Harold Robinson (Joyce), Howard Robinson and James Jeffries; one aunt, Ida Mae Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Interment private.