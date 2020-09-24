Menu
Thomas Anthony "Tommy T" Jeffries
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
JEFFRIES, Thomas Anthony "Tommy T", 60, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jeffries Robinson Winston. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Thomas Smith (Gwendolyn); five sisters, Angela Jeffries, Chante Burton-Battle (Earl), Latonya Washington, Shaneen Mosley (Alvin) and Wanda Cheeks; three brothers, Harold Robinson (Joyce), Howard Robinson and James Jeffries; one aunt, Ida Mae Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Interment private.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
DANCE ON DOWN THAT GOLDEN ROAD AND GET YOUR CROWN.....LOVE YOU MY FRIEND
Tena Merritte
Friend
September 19, 2020
Will miss you my friend RIP from your friend Punny-Fred Bond!
diane bond
Friend
September 17, 2020