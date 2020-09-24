TURNER, Eliza Jane, 78, formerly of Ruther Glen, Va., departed this life September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennard L. Turner Sr. Surviving are her children, Henry, Anthony F. (Cathy) and Kennard L. Turner Jr. (Tomeka); six grandchildren, Dajour, Kennard III, Alexandria, Tzion, Olivia and Layla Turner; five great-grandchildren; brother, Dan Sturdivant Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com .