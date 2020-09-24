Menu
Eliza Jane Turner
TURNER, Eliza Jane, 78, formerly of Ruther Glen, Va., departed this life September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennard L. Turner Sr. Surviving are her children, Henry, Anthony F. (Cathy) and Kennard L. Turner Jr. (Tomeka); six grandchildren, Dajour, Kennard III, Alexandria, Tzion, Olivia and Layla Turner; five great-grandchildren; brother, Dan Sturdivant Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Sep
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jameelah Jacksonbey
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 24, 2020