Shirley Ann Ladd Young
YOUNG, Shirley Ann Ladd, 79, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. Ladd III and Teresa B. Ladd; sister-in-law, Faye Ladd; and brothers-in-law, Joe Mathis and William Tomlinson. Shirley is survived by her son, William Young (Christy); daughter, Christine Miller (Douglas); grandchildren, Zachary Young, Maxwell Miller and Abigail Miller; sisters, Gail L. Mathis and Teresa L. Tomlinson; brother, Robert A. Ladd IV; many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 20, 2020