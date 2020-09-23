GARRISON, Ms. Ginger Poindexter, age 66, passed across to her family on September 18, 2020. Ginger leaves behind her sons, H. Lee Barden III and Robert Douglas Barden; Lee's wife, Sheila T. Barden; grandchildren, Mason Lee Barden and Abigail T. Barden; and Douglas's wife, Sarah F. Barden; and her doggie rescue family, Tesso and Lucy. Ginger's lifetime interest was rescuing animals who had no home and no future. Her SUV was used to move animals and had "FETCH EM" on the plates which caused lots of waves and hoots. Ginger loved working on her 1723 reproduction home, DOGWOOD, in Goochland County and proudly opened it to nonprofit events. She was an avid genealogist, chasing family clues across the country. Ginger was the daughter of Morris F. and Della P. Garrison of Chesterfield, both deceased. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church cemetery, 4800 Little Flock Church Lane, in Amelia, Va. 23002. Contributions may be made to Lab Rescue LRCP, at [email protected]
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.