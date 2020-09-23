JOHNSON, Jean Waid Martin, 89, of Highland Springs, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Johnson; and son, Martin Lee Johnson. Jean is survived by her son, William "Jay" Johnson (JoAnne); daughter, Jann Hennessy (Mike); grandchildren, Justin and Jared Johnson, Jason Vaughan, Kelly Hennessy; great-grandchildren, Callie Waid and Camden Johnson and Kylie Hand; and many more family members and friends. Jean retired from the Richmond Department of Probation and Parole. She loved playing the piano, was a talented artist and loved entertaining others with her beautiful singing voice. A private family graveside service and interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Virginia Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.