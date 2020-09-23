Menu
Jean Waid Martin Johnson
JOHNSON, Jean Waid Martin, 89, of Highland Springs, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Johnson; and son, Martin Lee Johnson. Jean is survived by her son, William "Jay" Johnson (JoAnne); daughter, Jann Hennessy (Mike); grandchildren, Justin and Jared Johnson, Jason Vaughan, Kelly Hennessy; great-grandchildren, Callie Waid and Camden Johnson and Kylie Hand; and many more family members and friends. Jean retired from the Richmond Department of Probation and Parole. She loved playing the piano, was a talented artist and loved entertaining others with her beautiful singing voice. A private family graveside service and interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Virginia Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
