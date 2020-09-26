Menu
Deacon James Loftin
LOFTIN, Deacon James, 89, of Richmond, died September 18, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Rev. Evelyn C. Loftin; daughter, Monchel Coker; devoted stepson, Samuel Randolph; devoted stepdaughter, DeWanda Charity; two nieces, two nephews, three brothers-in-law; devoted, Walter L. Cain (Hortance); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be on Sunday, from 3 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Grace Toliver officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home -- Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com .
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com ., Virginia
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home -- Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com .
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 26, 2020