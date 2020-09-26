LOFTIN, Deacon James, 89, of Richmond, died September 18, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Rev. Evelyn C. Loftin; daughter, Monchel Coker; devoted stepson, Samuel Randolph; devoted stepdaughter, DeWanda Charity; two nieces, two nephews, three brothers-in-law; devoted, Walter L. Cain (Hortance); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be on Sunday, from 3 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Grace Toliver officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.