Keith Marshall Bradford
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
BRADFORD, Keith Marshall, 75, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita P. Bradford; and his parents, Joseph and Lillie Bradford. He was a member of Parham Road Baptist Church in Henrico, where he was a deacon, church treasurer, finance committee chair, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Keith was also a longtime member of Lions Club in Richmond. He retired from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles after dedicating many years of service. Keith is survived by his children, Dana Delano (Tim) and Rita Carreras (Brian); grandchildren, Molly and Miles; brother, Joseph Bradford (Susan); and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 4768 Shannon Hill Rd., Columbia, Va. 23038. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 North Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005
Sep
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church
4768 Shannon Hill Rd., Columbia, Virginia
