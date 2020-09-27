DRAWDY, Marie, 86, of Richmond, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester (Army veteran); and her daughter, Debra. She is survived by her son, David; two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Marie traveled the world and was strong in her faith. Her remains will rest at Washington Memorial Park, next to her husband and daughter, near to her mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, giving.childrenshospital.org
.