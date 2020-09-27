Ben you were one of my best friends and I am truly going to miss having you here on this earth. From hockey games to just hanging out and chatting....those were some of the best times of my life. You were one of a kind and I am glad to have known you. You will forever live on through the memories and in the hearts of those that loved you. I just want to say that I love you man and George and Pam if you ever need anything please dont hesitate to contact me!!

Shawn Plyler September 23, 2020