GORDON, David Leeroy Jr., 80, Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Lord, on September 19, 2020. David was preceded in death by his parents, David Sr. and Frankie Gordon; and his wife of 53 years, Sandra Gordon. He is survived by his sons, Christopher D. Gordon (Missy), Stephen P. Gordon (Amy); grandchildren, Cameron, Wil, Matthew and Haley; sister, Anne Mustian; nephew, Tripp Hueston (Jennifer); niece, Janis Ralston (Jay); great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Lois Salmon. David graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, joined the Air National Guard, was a volunteer firefighter for Henrico County and retired as the head of maintenance at DMV after many years. In retirement, he drove a school bus for Henrico County, traveled with Sandra, family and friends and enjoyed his place on the Mattaponi. He was a member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge No. 302 A.F. & A.M. David loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, cruising the river in his boat and telling a great story/joke. David was known as "Papa" to his family and dear friend to many. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services with a Masonic service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.