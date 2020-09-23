Jack and I have been friends with David since our days at Tee Jay, and beyond. Jack is also a Lodge Brother, at Westhampton #302. We have spent many good times with him, Sandra, and good friends over the years. We were shocked, and saddened to hear of David's passing. Please know that his entire family ,Lois, and all who loved him, are in our thoughts and prayers ,as you grieve his loss. David, was one of a kind, and will be missed. We hhope that you will find comfort in your cherished memories. Sadly, we will miss his Funeral, as we are not in town.

Patricia Snead Marshalll Friend September 22, 2020