David Leeroy Gordon Jr.
GORDON, David Leeroy Jr., 80, Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Lord, on September 19, 2020. David was preceded in death by his parents, David Sr. and Frankie Gordon; and his wife of 53 years, Sandra Gordon. He is survived by his sons, Christopher D. Gordon (Missy), Stephen P. Gordon (Amy); grandchildren, Cameron, Wil, Matthew and Haley; sister, Anne Mustian; nephew, Tripp Hueston (Jennifer); niece, Janis Ralston (Jay); great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Lois Salmon. David graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, joined the Air National Guard, was a volunteer firefighter for Henrico County and retired as the head of maintenance at DMV after many years. In retirement, he drove a school bus for Henrico County, traveled with Sandra, family and friends and enjoyed his place on the Mattaponi. He was a member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge No. 302 A.F. & A.M. David loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, cruising the river in his boat and telling a great story/joke. David was known as "Papa" to his family and dear friend to many. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services with a Masonic service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd
Sep
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
Jack and I have been friends with David since our days at Tee Jay, and beyond. Jack is also a Lodge Brother, at Westhampton #302. We have spent many good times with him, Sandra, and good friends over the years. We were shocked, and saddened to hear of David's passing. Please know that his entire family ,Lois, and all who loved him, are in our thoughts and prayers ,as you grieve his loss. David, was one of a kind, and will be missed. We hhope that you will find comfort in your cherished memories. Sadly, we will miss his Funeral, as we are not in town.
Patricia Snead Marshalll
Friend
September 22, 2020