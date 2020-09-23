Menu
Henry Hubert Bunn
BUNN, Henry Hubert, 73, of Clarksville.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Many a time Henry and i and our friends would have so much laughter together we would have tears coming down our cheeks. Henry loved his little dog Ike with all his heart and Ike loved him so much too. We will miss You Now Henry and will see you again in our lives next journey. We Love You Henry B. !
debra dickson
Friend
September 21, 2020