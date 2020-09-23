KING, Douglas Lewis, 72, of Buckingham Courthouse, Va., son of Frank and Amanda King, passed away at his home on September 16, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Jason and Michael King; sister, Kathy Apperson; nephew, Jonathan Apperson; his grandnephew, Cole; aunt and uncle, Laura and Hershel Dick; previous wives, Nancy Heins and Brenda Hamilton. He was a career postal worker reaching the level of director and postmaster. A casual memorial Saturday, September 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. will be at the Pleasant Grove Shelter, 271 Pleasant Grove, Palmyra. The family requests that masks be worn.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.