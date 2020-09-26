WATERS, John Raymond, 69, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on August 26, 2020. Ray was born in Richmond on April 9, 1951. He was the oldest of 12 siblings. He spent his early adult life in Virginia with his first wife, Gloria Waters; and son, Eric. In his later years, Ray and his spouse, Lynn Garrison resided in South Carolina and Florida. Ray was predeceased by his mother and father, Florence Wagner Waters and John William Waters Jr.; and brothers, Kenneth, Russell, Neil, Doug and Donald. He is survived by his loving spouse, Lynn Garrison; Eric Waters, Stacie Waters, Ashely Bean, Randy Bean. Ray and Lynn have five grandkids, Georgiana and Elias Waters, Connor Pulley, Hayden and Bradley Bean. Ray had six surviving siblings, Stuart, Jeff, Brion, Scott, Sharon and Paul. Ray was kind, generous, thoughtful and always found humor.

