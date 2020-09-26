Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
John Raymond Waters
1951 - 2020
WATERS, John Raymond, 69, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on August 26, 2020. Ray was born in Richmond on April 9, 1951. He was the oldest of 12 siblings. He spent his early adult life in Virginia with his first wife, Gloria Waters; and son, Eric. In his later years, Ray and his spouse, Lynn Garrison resided in South Carolina and Florida. Ray was predeceased by his mother and father, Florence Wagner Waters and John William Waters Jr.; and brothers, Kenneth, Russell, Neil, Doug and Donald. He is survived by his loving spouse, Lynn Garrison; Eric Waters, Stacie Waters, Ashely Bean, Randy Bean. Ray and Lynn have five grandkids, Georgiana and Elias Waters, Connor Pulley, Hayden and Bradley Bean. Ray had six surviving siblings, Stuart, Jeff, Brion, Scott, Sharon and Paul. Ray was kind, generous, thoughtful and always found humor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
Sincere condolences to the family of John Raymond Waters. May fond memories of your loved one comfort, and sustain you in your time of grief.
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 23, 2020