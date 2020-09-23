WOODFIN, Joyce Jennings, wife of William Woodfin, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 63. She was born in Taipei, Taiwan on June 10, 1957, to the late Marvin Jennings Jr. and the late Mildred Lange Jennings. Joyce graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Computer Science and worked at E.I. DuPont de Nemours as a computer engineer. She was an avid bowler and served on the Bowling Board of South Boston. Joyce was also active in her community, as she was on the board at Kinderton Country Club, a member of the Red Hats and was the bookkeeper for Merifield Acres. Joyce is survived by William Woodfin, her husband of 22 years; stepchildren, Laurie Knight (Brad) of King William, Va., Christine Pearson (Troy) of Bridgewater, Va. and William D. Woodfin (Jami) of New Kent, Va.; seven grandchildren; sister, Joann Wallenburn (David) of Seeley Lake, Mont.; and niece, Rachel Jennings, also of Seeley Lake, Mont. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home with the Reverend Troy Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those not able to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com
. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.