GAMMON, Shirley Vest, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was the daughter of the late Haywood A. Vest and Blanche Townsend Porter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Kahn Meredith. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Kubicki (Scott); son, Michael Murray; four grandchildren, Tyler, Drew, McKenzie, Liam; and sister, Joyce Sanders. A daughter, mom, nana and friend, Shirley enjoyed spending time with the people she loved, especially her grandson, Liam. She enjoyed meeting new people and was proud to have worked for the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia for many years. People enjoyed her witty sense of humor. Shirley enjoyed her gospel music and discussing her faith, as well as fashion, decorating and design. She will be missed. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23228. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Bliley's - Staples Mill. Interment to follow in Maury cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research), https://lustgarten.org/donate
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.