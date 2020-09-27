LEGRAND, Carolyn Williams, passed away of cancer on September 18, 2020, at the age of 78. She passed resting peacefully at home with family members present. Carolyn was the daughter of James Horace Williams and Roena Bell Scott. She was preceded in death by sister, Roena Delores Williamson (2015); and her husband, Andrew Clark LeGrand (2004). She is survived by her sister, Audrey Williams Upton; and her sons, Clayton and Scott LeGrand. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife and sister. Bliley's will be handling funeral services, see Blileys.com
