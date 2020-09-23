Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Ruth Jackson Brooks
BROOKS, Ruth Jackson, 97, of Richmond, departed this life September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brooks; parents, Robert L. and Lillie B. Winston Jackson; brother, Richard L. Jackson; and sister, Mary J. Franklin. Surviving are her devoted caretakers, Deacon Starling and Cynthia R. King; niece, Regina Townes and her daughter, Beverly Townes; nephew, Dextro Houston; great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and her Fourth Baptist Church family. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Dr. William E. Jackson Sr. officiating. Per Mrs. Brooks' request, no viewing. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 29, 2020