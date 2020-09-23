RUSSELL, William Norman "Bill", 89, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, formerly of Colonial Heights, Virginia, entered eternal rest Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Bill was born June 7, 1931, in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of the late Benjamin and Alma Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years and mother of his four children, Ruth Kellner Russell. During the last six years, Bill shared a home and his passion for travel with Emma Cottingham Passailaigue.
Survivors include his children, Susan Russell Rowland (Mark) of Quinton, Va., Robert Russell (Diana) of Millville, N.J., Todd Russell of Powhatan, Va. and Laurel Russell Shaver (William) of Fort Plain, N.Y.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brother, John Russell (Heather) of Tryone, Ga.; and sister, Sylvia Russell Wahl (Howard) of Nashville, Tenn.; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of New York University, Bill was a chemical engineer, employed at Honeywell Corporation for 40 years. His work sent him to South Korea, Japan, Europe and Germany. After retirement, he and Ruth continued to travel especially to the islands of Hawaii.
For almost 20 years, he and Ruth served as foster parents to a number of children and teens including Beverly Daniels Matthias who stayed connected with them through the years and was with Bill in his last hours.
Bill was an active member of the Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island serving in both fellowship and leadership positions. He was also a member of the Isle of Palms Recreation's "Keenagers" and the Exchange Club. In retirement, he volunteered for the East Cooper Meals on Wheels, protected turtle nesting sites on the beaches near his home and was one of the first volunteer divers at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. All his life he loved fishing and sharing that passion with family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center, the East Cooper Meals on Wheels or the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
.
Announcements of a memorial service will be made at a later date.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.