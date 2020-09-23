Menu
Wilson C. Shores Jr.
1931 - 2020
1931
2020
SHORES, Wilson C., Jr., 89, of Cartersville, Virginia, passed away September 21, 2020. Wilson was preceded in death by one son. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pauline G. Shores; children, Gene Shores (Missy) and Denise S. Bryant (Randy); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, at Cartersville Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cartersville Cemetery, (Rt. 45) Cartersville Road, Cartersville, Va. 23027. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department or the Cartersville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
