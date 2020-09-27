Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Benjamin Burruss Jeter
JETER, Benjamin Burruss, "Jack," 84, passed September 21, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Jeter, Betty Pruden and Patricia Loving; his two granddaughters, Emily Loving and Kristine Loving; and his great-granddaughter, Kameron Loving. The viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green from 6 to 8 p.m. Private family funeral will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Wildlife Federation in memoriam. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA 22427
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.